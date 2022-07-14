Carlos Avalle, Livermore
If the 4th of July represents freedom, how about reflecting on the following: Does anyone feel "freer" to attend public events or places such as a mall, parade, concert, movie theater, etc., than we did 10 years ago? We're turning into a society where the resolution of grievances more and more comes down to the use of guns; no one can deny that. Yeah, I know "it's not the guns," but the easy access to guns is making us emotionally lazy and careless and encourages the use of guns instead of saner approaches to conflict resolution. Rage and guns are not a good combination. To make things worse, politicians have, over the last five decades, gutted support of social programs for mental health and mentally ill or maladjusted people with guns are now hijacking society on a daily basis. One mentally unstable person with a gun is able to terrorize millions of people into thinking that it's not safe to go to a parade, a mall, a movie theater anymore. Is it really "freedom" when you have to think twice before participating in such activities? It's time that even gun right supporters get behind sensible gun controls; it's all of our families and communities that are exposed to the problem.