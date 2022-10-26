Trish Munro, Livermore
During the week of October 17 to 21, schools and city organized activities help make people aware of bullying, find ways to prevent it, and stand up for kindness, inclusion, and acceptance throughout Livermore.
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Trish Munro, Livermore
During the week of October 17 to 21, schools and city organized activities help make people aware of bullying, find ways to prevent it, and stand up for kindness, inclusion, and acceptance throughout Livermore.
When I was in junior high school more than 50 years ago, I was the child whose books were taken and tossed around the room. The child others poked and prodded and called names. The child ignored except to scorn. Teachers and principals offered neither support nor tools to manage the problem. My well-meaning and genuinely worried parents could offer only platitudes: “Just ignore them.”
Time passed and junior high school ended, but the effects remained: I was more fearful and less trusting of other people and filled with self-doubt. More time passed and I recognized my own strengths and the ability to speak up for others as I wish someone had done for me. The experiences I had made me deeply committed to creating communities that support, respect, and include others.
Over the past 50-plus years, our society has made a commitment to pay attention to those who bully and those who are bullied. We have recognized that bullying harms both those who bully and those who are bullied. We have recognized that each of us has the responsibility to speak up and push back against bullying behavior. This does not mean labeling individuals as bullies; that implies an identity, rather than a choice that could be different. We have recognized that people can apologize, learn, and then make different choices.
I don’t want to minimize the bullying that still exists. The fact is some people always will choose to exercise power over others. But we have made progress in recognizing and addressing a real problem.
Unity Week is both a symbol of that progress and a way to remind us of how we each can live the rest of the year. Even as we disagree about issues big and small, we can remember that each of us is a human being with different experiences, abilities, and characteristics. We can respect that humanity even while we disagree about all kinds of issues. We can remember that inclusion doesn’t only mean including people we like and agree with, but those we don’t. Here’s to a year of building kindness, acceptance, and belonging!
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Foothill High School girls volleyball team defeated the Livermore Cowboys 3-0 on Sept. 15. The Falcons improve to 15-2 while the Cowboys drop to 3-7.