Livermore Valley Post 7265 VFW will observe Memorial Day at 11 a.m. on May 29 in Stockmen’s Park. All are encouraged to attend as our community, along with communities across the country, honors those who have served this country.
As we commemorate those who have put their hearts, their minds, and their bodies on the line for this country, it is worth reflecting on the history of this day.
Unlike Veterans Day, which came from the ashes and broken bodies of World War I, Memorial Day’s origins are purely national, originating in the aftermath of our own Civil War. The first official observance was on May 30, 1868, just five years after the end of that devastating conflict and was to honor Union soldiers who died. Yet, according to the National Cemetery Administration, Mary Ann Williams, a Georgia resident, originated the idea of strewing flowers on the graves of all those who had died in the Civil War—both Union and Confederate soldiers.
Even earlier—shortly after the Civil War’s end—around 10,000 formerly enslaved Black people honored more than 250 Union soldiers, who had died and been buried in a mass grave at a Confederate prison camp in South Carolina. These Black citizens unearthed and properly buried the soldiers, then held a parade and placed flowers on the new graves.
As, in our time, our country continues to be polarized, it is worth remembering the lessons of the war from which Memorial Day came. Those were expressed eloquently during the Civil War in Abraham Lincoln’s address at Gettysburg:
“We have come to dedicate a portion of that field as a final resting place for those who here gave their lives that that nation might live…It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us, that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion, that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain, that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom, and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”