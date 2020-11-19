Owen Brovont, Livermore
Is the problem of altering the traffic patterns on East Avenue the city is trying to solve greater than the problems the city is creating for the citizens who live along and frequently use East Avenue?
A detailed justification is warranted owing to the dislocations this plan will inflict on those who live on or just off east avenue, and those non-avenue residents who use the street frequently. It also seems that there are better ways to spend $100,000 of the city’s money than to hire a ‘consultant’ to come up with a palatable plan to implement a scheme that popped into of someone’s head.
There are far more important issues the city should be tackling with its limited resources than the ginned-up issue of public safety on East Avenue.
If bicycling is the real issue, there are multiple alternative routes just a couple of blocks south of East Avenue that lead to the same goal, South Vasco Road. One of them is called the Arroyo Bike Trail. All of the alternative bike routes both north and south of East Avenue carry substantially less vehicular and pedestrian traffic and thus are already consistent with the desire for a safer route to South Vasco Road and the two laboratories.
A biker can pick up the Arroyo Bike Trail on the south side of Stanley Boulevard, just west of Murrieta Boulevard, and north of Granada High School. Besides providing a trail to the east to South Vasco Road, the Arroyo Bike Trail continues on the north side of Stanley Boulevard all the way to Isabel Avenue where it turns north and continues up to Jack London, whence it goes left and heads to Pleasanton.
One wonders if we are not really talking about convenience for bikers travelling east and west to their laboratory employment? The statistics comparing bicycle to vehicular traffic argue very strongly against the suggested permanent disruption of the residents who depend upon East Avenue to access their homes and businesses.
Finally, there is the issue of unimpeded accessibility to East Avenue for Station 6 of the LPFD.
In sum, an unneeded to solution to a nonexistent problem, irrespective of the added sugar, is still unnecessary. Whether you agree or disagree, give the city council the benefit of your opinion – that is what democracy is all about, so use it while you still have it.