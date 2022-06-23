Rifka Several, Livermore
Is it correct to make a critical irrevocable decision just weeks before the election of a new mayor and two council members? The council’s May 24 resolution removes that opportunity. I hope that with a refresh and reset in leadership, whoever comes into office, their focus can return to what are the best and most thoughtful lifetime decisions to develop our downtown to serve multiple needs in a limited area. These needs include both a downtown park and affordable housing. Plans to successfully accomplish both have been forwarded, and were the bedrock of the original downtown plan from community input. The new mayor and council members should be able to apply their visions to these decisions. Please consider signing the “Move Eden Housing” referendum to allow for our newly elected officials to fulfill their leadership duties.