Ajay Dhillon, Pleasanton
This is in response to Mr. Ward Kanowsky’s recent letter expressing disappointment with Congressman Eric Swalwell’s refusal to sign the letter to President Biden. I fully support the Congressman’s decision. What knowledge does Mr. Kanowsky have about India? He is going on with this mission on the communication he received from an old friend who may have his own biased opinion. India is a vibrant democracy with multiple political parties and a growing economy. Mr. Modi’s government is doing its best for its people. He leads a nationalist party and there may be issues with his party base but who are we to judge him? He is answerable to the people who have overwhelmingly elected him and not to the American Congress. We as a nation have violated human rights all over the world and thousands of innocent civilians have lost their lives in the wars we have waged. We have violated the human rights of millions of African Americans during slavery and segregation till the Equal Rights Act was passed. So, what right do we have to lecture freely elected leaders in other countries? How would we feel if leaders of China, India or Russia would lecture President Biden on these issues on a state visit to their country? It was wrong for the 75 Congressmen to write that letter. One should look within before lecturing the world. Thanks