Rich Buckley, Livermore
(1) The chief executives of the new, super big Concannon Winery on Tesla, which is outside the city limits, found themselves having to pay $150,000 per month in trucking costs to haul tank trucks of sewer waste to the city sewer plant to process.
(2) The county has committed money to put in a sewer line, including Buena Vista Ave. Testimony was given that Livermore taxpayers will not be taxed to pay for the sewer line, which is of course is BS. There are no free anythings.
(3) No discussion was made as to “mandatory sanitary sewer hook-up costs.” So, what you will likely find is there will be steeply enforced hookup charges whatever you do. It’s all free until it isn’t.
(4) There will be qualifying language put into the sewer issue before placed on the ballot. The language will provide that the minimum size site requires 2.00 acres to participate in improvement expansion of additional facilities. So, unless you partner with adjoining neighboring properties to create those new facilities, you will only find yourself paying out for the free benefits. So, you can’t go splitting your existing lot, and you can’t add new square footage to the existing house. Tough luck.
Instead, you discover the city turns into a tyrant in the expanded area, because the area is now on the radar of all environmentalists in the entire SF Bay Area region. They will want to make examples of the first person they can any way possible with government double talk.
There will not be enough financial motivation for you to be a player, because the city will use the unclear wording in the ordinance to tell you everything on your property is included in your computation of square footage:
1. Current home
2. Current enclosed patio
3. Current detached garage
4. Current barn
5. Current loft in the barn
You will end up with no financial incentive to “improve” your square footage under the trends, comments and intentions currently in vogue and discussed in Monday’s City Council meeting. You will find the city has not been forthcoming for the little guys and double speak rules. To heck with it. Vote No.