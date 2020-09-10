Scott Tomtania, Dublin
We live in extraordinary times in which all school systems are reimagining their strategies and tactics to effectively address the realities of the pandemic and beyond. Dublin is well-positioned to lead the way, but challenges remain. Our success will depend greatly on the next board members we elect. These leaders will have to navigate evolving and complex issues related to health and safety, ensuring quality education for all, being fiscally responsible, and providing strong governance and oversight.
As a Bay Area native, a distinguished doctor, a deeply compassionate neighbor, and an extraordinary mother two, Dr. Dawn Nwamuo is the trusted leader for our Dublin Schools.
Julia (my spouse) and I are honored to endorse Dr. Nwamuo's candidacy for the Dublin Unified School District Board of Trustees.
Dawn understands that now, more than ever, families are serving an integral role in the education of their children and this dynamic creates opportunities and challenges including the risk of increasing the education gap. She understands that by leveraging technology, supporting our teachers, and championing effective programs we can increase the quality of our education for everyone, including marginalized students.
As a parent of three elementary and middle-school kids, I am confident that she is the right choice for the Dublin Unified School District.