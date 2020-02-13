The voters of Livermore signed petitions last summer to qualify an initiative so there could be a vote on the Central Park Plan for the downtown. Ever since it qualified for a vote, there have been constant efforts to sabotage that vote with a hotel-development agreement, misleading statements concerning passed and defeated state legislation, incorrect statements about the cost of the plans, and personal attacks on supporters.
Parcel-tax proposals and additional initiatives are yet another attempt to mislead, confuse and scare the public and stop the Central Park Plan from being implemented if it is approved by the voters. Vote “No” on Measure P so there can be a meaningful vote on the downtown.