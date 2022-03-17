Alan Heckman, Livermore
The shrill warning from the Livermore School District is that if we do not pass the New Measure A Parcel Tax, they will be "forced" to fire Elementary Science Specialist teachers.
This is a lie. Funding for these teachers comes from the state, not the parcel tax.
For proof, look next door at Pleasanton schools.
Pleasanton does not have any school parcel tax whatsoever, but Pleasanton has Elementary Science Specialists because funding for Elementary Science Specialists comes from the State, NOT FROM PARCEL TAXES!
Was the money from the state meant for these Livermore teachers taken to fund something else?
We should demand answers from our $435,915.34 a year Livermore Superintendent Kelly Bowers, or her and her three deputies ($1.2 million), or the top 50 highest paid employees ($9 million, averaging $183,000 each - none of whom are teachers).
Today California has a $65 billion surplus and no education financial crisis.
We all know now - with the "Pleasanton Proof" - that Livermore Elementary Science Specialist jobs have no chance of being cut.
But the Livermore school board and administrators have created unwarranted fear in teachers that their jobs would be lost and fear in parents that their children would suffer.
It is despicable that the board and administrators have made these threats.
They have no business arrogantly demanding and threatening Livermore that we pay a new parcel tax that only funds their extravagant lifestyles.
Vote NO on Measure A!