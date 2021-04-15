Merlin Newton, Sr., Livermore
Last month, Supervisor David Haubert voted to approve the Aramis solar power and battery storage complex along North Livermore Avenue from May School Road to and past Manning Road.
The Aramis industrial solar plant would be six times the size of the San Francisco Premium Outlets center in Livermore, constituting the largest solar facility ever constructed in the San Francisco Bay Area. Hundreds of acres in one of the last remaining agricultural districts in Alameda County will be cleared of vegetation and wildlife, graded, excavated, and covered with 300,000 eight-foot-tall solar panels.
Will Supervisor Haubert continue his support for bringing industrial development to rural Livermore in East Alameda County by approving a second utility scale solar facility later this month?
On April 22, 2021, at 9 a.m., the board of supervisors will review the SunWalker solar power plant. Although much smaller than the Aramis facility, it will be immediately adjacent to the Aramis plant on North Livermore Avenue. The SunWalker project will add to the environmental damage that the Aramis plant will inflict. The protected scenic corridor of North Livermore Avenue will exist only in our photos and memories.
The assertion by some with a financial interest in the construction or solar power industries that we must destroy open space, productive agricultural land, and wildlife habitat in order to expand renewable energy to fight climate change is flat wrong.
California is rapidly increasing its solar power production. In fact, the state produces so much solar power today that even during the hottest months of the year, state regulators must curtail the amount of solar energy fed into the power grid or sell the electricity to other states at a loss because the supply of solar power exceeds demand.
If the SunWalker project is approved, the floodgates to industrial development in North Livermore Valley and the East County will be fully opened. Nothing will constrain the eventual conversion of the rural areas and open space surrounding the City of Livermore into industrial solar plants.
Please call Supervisor David Haubert’s office at 925-551-6996. Tell him to reject the SunWalker project.