Glenn White, Dublin

I would like to thank Greg Scott for correcting me for sloppily attributing the quote, “insanity is repeating the same thing over again and expecting a different result”, to Einstein (7/6/2023). Greg’s story about Einstein’s stubborn discounting of Quantum theory for years is a great example of “Stupid is, stubborn does”, where stupidity isn’t about intellect, but stubbornness, as Greg illustrated.