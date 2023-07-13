I would like to thank Greg Scott for correcting me for sloppily attributing the quote, “insanity is repeating the same thing over again and expecting a different result”, to Einstein (7/6/2023). Greg’s story about Einstein’s stubborn discounting of Quantum theory for years is a great example of “Stupid is, stubborn does”, where stupidity isn’t about intellect, but stubbornness, as Greg illustrated.
Continuing in this spirit of Reinforcement Learning (learning from mistakes), the 6/15/23 Asbury mockery of Jesus living with the homeless is confusing, since Jesus never asked anyone to live with the poor or homeless. Mocking Jesus for thinking mammon is the grand panacea to homelessness is also confusing, since Jesus’s commandments regarding generosity and compassion are acts of individual faith, not acts of social justice. Ironically, it was Judas who faithlessly expressed mammon to be a panacea for the poor (John 12:1-8).
Elizabeth Judge’s mockery of monotheistic male gods for being anti-choice (6/29/2023) appears to be based upon the blasphemous lie perpetuated by blasphemous churches that abortion is murder. As I explained in my letters (3/23/2023-4/13/2023), the Bible says life begins at birth (Genesis 2:7, Job 33:4) and the unborn are neither alive nor dead, but “never been”; non-existent (Ecclesiastes 4:1-3, Job 10:19). That’s why Jesus said Judas’ abortion would be good for Judas (Mark 14:21). Some abortions are good. None are murder. The mockery pretends it would be easier to convert peoples’ religion to support pro-choice rather than simply asking folks to choose between abortion not being murder, accepting what Jesus and the Bible say, or abortion being murder, therefore, rejecting what Jesus and the Bible say.
Perpetuating ignorance based on what appears to be religious bigotry with mockeries of Jesus and other peoples’ religion only entrenches the opposition and does not advance the cause. Mocking Jesus and, by extension, religion, abandons all other arguments for a religious argument, as I’ve previously stated.
I personally find it much easier to acknowledge inconvenient facts and truth, rather than pretend to be a very stable genius. It appears Einstein finally came around to that realization also, as Greg’s story explained.