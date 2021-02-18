Eric Dillie, Livermore
I have been a downtown Livermore resident since 2015. It is an incredibly special place to my family.
The past 20 years of Livermore city leadership cannot be thanked enough for their incredible efforts and stewardship in making Downtown Livermore the jewel that it is. Current city leadership is tasked with navigating an incredibly difficult political situation as it pertains to the Eden housing development. Affordable housing is desperately needed in our city and region, but the recent, unexpected changes to the Eden development has made the project untenable. Bob Woerner and the Livermore Stockmen’s Association were able to relocate much of the required housing to another location. The same savviness and problem solving that enabled the relocation and Stockmen’s Park creation is once again needed.
No one is claiming that moving the Eden Housing development north of Railroad Avenue will be easy, or cheap, but it is the best overall development option for Downtown.