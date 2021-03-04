Merlin Newton, Livermore
As a Livermore resident for 37 years, I have witnessed the various changes to Livermore’s downtown.
The changes have been well thought-out and involved the community’s input to enhance the downtown experience for all to enjoy.
The new downtown plan and Eden Housing was another step in the right direction. However, with the most recent proposed changes to the Eden Housing plan, it’s a step in the wrong direction. The revised plan will reduce green park open space, parking stalls, increase traffic congestion, and increase the size of the Eden Housing. The revised plan also abandons housing for teachers, firefighters, and police.
Let’s not let them down.
I support relocating the Eden Housing to another site location to accommodate the proposed changes for additional housing, to save green park open space, and to prevent overcrowding our downtown with buildings and hardscape.