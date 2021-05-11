Marcia Elchesen, Livermore 

I support affordable housing in the downtown area! However, the currently offered Eden Housing plan would ruin the appearance and ambience of downtown Livermore. There are financially viable alternatives! Relocating the housing to the north on Railroad Avenue would allow a beautiful park befitting our downtown that could be enjoyed by residents and visitors alike. The affordable housing would still be built within the downtown area near public transportation, the post office, banks, and other essential services. I urge the City Council to consider moving the Eden project across Railroad Avenue. 