Dennis & Marcia Elchesen, Livermore
We strongly support the concept of relocating the 130 affordable Eden Housing units from the Downtown Center site to nearby land to the North. As things now stand, downtown L Street between Railroad and First would be dominated on both sides by multi-story housing units. Revising the current Downtown Center site plan would allow the area from Stockmen’s Park to L Street to become a landscaped park accessible to the public, while affordable housing would still be built within the downtown area near public transportation, the post office, banks, and other essential services. We have been heartened by the many letters to the editor supporting this idea. We were also pleased to read in The Independent’s October 1 edition the statement by council member and mayoral candidate Bob Woerner on this topic: “First I believe it is still possible in principle to relocate the housing element.” He then detailed what would need to be addressed and resolved, closing with: “Once we are clear on the best plan for the Eden Housing project, I will go for it, and look for the opportunity to make it happen. I am sure there is a way to help the community come together.” We have contacted Livermore city council members and the mayor and urged them to work together on a solution that would result in a “win-win” for all involved. If you agree, we urge you to let your voice be heard and do the same.