Laning Thompson, Livermore
As an advocate for more affordable housing in Livermore, I don’t have a problem with moving the 130 units planned for the corner of L Street and Railroad Avenue to the other side of Railroad - as long as all the financial and contractual obligations can be resolved, and the apartments are still built in a timely manner.
Proponents of moving the housing to enlarge the parkland downtown need to demonstrate the feasibility of their vision, because changing the existing plan is complicated. As Bob Woerner explained to me, it would require:
1. Reimbursing the city’s Affordable Housing Fund for some of the $14.5 million used to purchase the redevelopment property for the housing, since it would no longer be built on that property. Not all of the $14.5 million is outstanding, because the city does get credit (estimated at around $10 million) for the low-rent senior apartments to be built on Pacific Avenue by Interfaith Housing. However, the senior units do not reduce the contractual obligation for the minimum 80 or so affordable units to be built on the catalyst site, which are not directly related to the use of those funds.
2. Overcoming other financial and contractual hurdles. For instance, Eden Housing might lose its $14 million ($18 million if another application is approved) affordable housing construction grants from Alameda County if the project site were changed.
3. Ensuring that any new plans provide housing of equal quality to what’s already in the works and convincing zealous housing advocates that the move is all for the best.
4. Doing all this without delaying the schedule for building the housing as well as other facilities planned for the redevelopment area. Plans would need to be submitted within about six months.
As a board member of Tri-Valley Haven, I would also hope that a new location could be found for TVH’s fund-raising thrift store, currently on the northeast corner of Railroad and L. But all this takes a really long time!
I’m president of the board of Interfaith Housing, and we’ve been waiting more than two years to get a development agreement for those 140 units of senior housing we’re building with Satellite Affordable Housing - even though, thank God, there’s no controversy about the location.
So, show us your plans. Bob and I agree it would be great if we could all agree on them!