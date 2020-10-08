William Zagotta, Livermore
There is chatter in town that the city council might consider enlarging the Central Park in the Downtown Plan by moving the 130 units of affordable housing off the more than eight acres and, perhaps, move the units onto the north side of Railroad Avenue.
At the same time, an increase in the number of affordable units might be possible.
(1) Adding more affordable units is good. (2) I believe that Railroad Avenue could use some redevelopment. (3) Moving the housing would make space to increase the size of the Central Park. (4) The very immense buildings on the Groth property, coupled with the four affordable housing buildings (bellied up against the Central Park), do seem to me to be incompatible with the Central Park and the character of Livermore’s downtown. No problem with Groth, but when it comes to four-story buildings on the east and west sides of L Street, enough is enough,
I support the idea of seeking to move the planned affordable housing off of the more than eight acres and moving them to the north side of Railroad Avenue. Bob Woerner has said, “It is possible in principle to relocate the 130 units ...” but it’s complicated.