Kris Adams, Livermore
As the 65th anniversary of the murder of Emmett Till approaches on August 28th, I encourage everyone to revisit the story of this young teen’s life and death. This will not be easy for the faint of heart. Emmett’s story involves the horrific torture and brutal murder of a 14-year-old boy.
Just as Anne Frank symbolizes a life cut short by the inhumane treatment of people persecuted for their religion, Emmett Till is a symbol of the inhumane treatment of minorities woven into the historical fabric of this nation.
Anti-Semitism did not begin with Adolf Hitler. Those seeds were ingrained already in Europe. He simply took it to the ultimate outcome with the Holocaust. The ingrained prejudices and mistreatment sewn into the U.S. began with Native Americans and was codified in slavery and anti-citizenship laws against Asian Americans.
Emmett Till is one of thousands that suffered the ultimate outcome of this racially unequal belief system.
Today, many would argue that slavery ended over 150 years ago. In addition, over the decades, anti- discrimination laws have been signed into law, so haven’t we already addressed the issue of our racism in this country? Can’t we just move on?
I would argue that is what we’ve been doing in the decades since the Civil Rights Act and it isn’t working. By not acknowledging and addressing the racial biases and prejudices that still exist in our society, the seeds of discrimination continue to propagate.
Revisiting Emmett Till’s story recently, I realized I had forgotten many key aspects. I had forgotten how young Emmett was, just weeks past his 14th birthday, and just how recent his death was in 1955. Had he lived, Emmett Till would have been 79 years old today.
In addition, I had forgotten the gross lack of justice shown at the trial held for the white men, who after their acquittal, confessed to Emmett’s murder.
And I learned something new. Witnesses who were within earshot of the shed where Emmett Till was tortured reported they could hear him cry out for his mother, just as we all heard George Floyd do recently.
These murders are the ultimate outcome of a long history of systematic racism in the U.S. History continues to talk to us, and we need to start listening and learning