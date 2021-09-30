Jason A. Bezis, Livermore High School c/o 1991
The Mary Henriques Scholarship for future Livermore High School (LHS) valedictorians is a fitting legacy for the late teacher and alumna (Sept. 2 edition).
Miss Henriques, LHS Spanish instructor from 1962 to 1991, was among the most effective educators during my 20 years of formal schooling. I attended her second-year Spanish class in 1988-89.
Señora Henriques was a silver-haired dynamo who did not waste one minute of instructional time. She exuded professionalism and demanded excellence. Some students skipped a year after completing her comprehensive course.
Her classroom was immersed completely in the Spanish language, including the daily Pledge of Allegiance. “¿Cómo se dice ____?” [“How is ____ said (in Spanish)?”] preceded the only words spoken in English.
Diligently devoting every possible moment to speaking, listening, writing, and reading en Español, Sra. Henriques constantly was in motion. She efficiently reviewed completed homework by walking from desk to desk with a textbook in one hand and a rubber stamp in the other, processing thirty students’ papers while simultaneously firing questions at pupils.
As she imparted lessons, she filled one chalkboard and sped across the room to fill another. Firmly controlling the class, she addressed misbehavior by coolly encoding demerits in her grade book, without verbal comment or another glance at the miscreant. She often announced homework assignments as the final bell rang.
As longtime faculty advisor for the California Scholarship Federation academic honor society, she presided over an annual potluck banquet, beaming proudly as she acclaimed graduating seniors’ accomplishments to the assembled families.
Mary Henriques personified the best of 20th century Livermore’s small-town values: an orderly “melting pot” of diverse cultures coupled with educational opportunities. Her father was an illiterate, Portuguese-speaking native of the Azores. Her mother’s parents also were Azoreans. She graduated from St. Michael School in 1946.
Perhaps prophetically, she delivered a speech at her LHS graduation ceremony in 1950 titled “Our High School in the Future.”
Sra. Henriques was an heir to the mantle of May Nissen (1884-1981), the legendary LHS alumna (class of 1903) who was an LHS Latin and English teacher from 1910 to 1948. Like Miss Nissen, she resided on McLeod Street, in the shadow of the LHS campus. Whereas Miss Nissen bridged the 19th and 20th centuries at LHS, Sra. Henriques and her generous bequest connect the 20th and 21st centuries.
¡Adiós, profesora distinguida y querida!