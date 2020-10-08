Dave Vonheeder, Livermore
Our Livermore school district community has lost a truly special person in Mike Biondi.
Over the last few years, I had the privilege of working with Mike in a handful of different roles supporting our school district. In every role, Mike was always an amazing resource to partner with. Given his passion and experience in education, Mike was clearly a respected leader in the field, but more than that, Mike was a fantastic human being.
He was calm, level-headed, and fair when he was ever in a room of differing perspectives, always striving towards collaboration rather than division. You could tell Mike felt strongly about matters of equity, inclusion, and safety. If you were fortunate enough to work with Mike professionally or through a parent or community role, you saw Mike’s clear, yet dedicated, demeanor in action when topics like these, student and staff well-being, were being discussed.
Families and staff in Livermore public education have lost an ally and friend. Mike was truly a special and unique administrator that left behind big shoes to fill and an even bigger hole in our hearts. Rest in peace, Mike.