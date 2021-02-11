Dr. Michael P. Mendenhall, Ph.D., Livermore
The "Livermore" in LLNL's name contributes to pervasive confusion among Tri Valley residents between the situation today and that of decades ago.
Millionish-dollar condo prices are an unambiguous statement that "my kind" - as a research physicist - is, by law, definitively unwelcome here. No quantity of nostalgic platitudes about the city's identity changes the ugly truth of what it is today.
I modestly propose renaming LLNL to "Lawrence Tracy National Lab." This name would better represent the lab's workforce, the overwhelming majority of whom are excluded from living in the Tri Valley.
Lest any be upset that this amounts to erasure of Livermore's "historical character," I further propose that the lab endow a museum to display the mummified remains of the last scientist to feel at home here, alongside other archaeological remnants of displaced aboriginals. Perhaps it could even have a park around it.