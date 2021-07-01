Patty Robins, Livermore
Looking over the Summer Edition 2021 of the Livermore Community Newsletter, I noticed the rendition of Livermorium Plaza - with interactive water play feature.
I’m trying to imagine the artsy, photo rendition, thinking of the current property that is there now next to Peet’s … in the rendition those are full grown trees, which I guess will be planted around the Livermorium Plaza “with interactive water play feature?”
I see in the rendition there are some benches in the near distance … are they the same ones there now? Is there room for redwood trees in the picture, I’m not seeing, planned for? Could that be clarified before any grown trees there now might possibly be cut down?
Let’s get clear answers about the trees (not rendition answers) on the city tree plans. The redwood trees that are there now and have been for many years … sure, they might be older, but redwoods do have a naturally long life.
I’m sure the plaza redwoods wouldn’t be cut down if they are not pictured in an artsy rendition, would they?
Permission given by Livermore City Council to copy that artsy rendition without some input from organizations that protect our state’s most revered trees, our California state tree, would they? And water features, where are the water features? It looks a bit like Cement Bench Park Plaza.
I know it’s a rendition. Though sometimes, city plans that look and sound complete turn out different in the final city plans.