Daniella Karo, Pleasanton
Congressman Eric Swalwell’s persona is most pathetic.
The lying mouthpiece for the daily Democratic Party “soup du jour” pronouncements during much of Trump Administration is now outraged at the Trump Justice Department. I wonder if he was outraged to find that he was “very friendly and close” with the enemy!
He is a patent lier (sic), falsely claiming to have proof of Trump’s “Russian collusion,” a claim now entirely debunked. He has lost credibility with many of his constituents as he continues to practice identity politics that split the country. It’s a wonder that he is still a member of Congress and most importantly still a member of the House Intelligence panel.
The House 2022 elections couldn’t happen too soon! Replace him with a smart and seasoned candidate who will be able to represent all the constituents of this amazing community!