The author of the letter recommending two books purportedly debunking climate change is akin to suggesting that someone see two new doctors after 98 have confirmed your cancer.
The first author is a board member of an organization called Friends of Science that is substantially funded by the fossil fuel industry. A lawyer for The Calgary Herald called him “a paid promoter of the agenda of the oil and gas industry.”
An excerpt from the second book displayed the author’s political axe with Al Gore as target. His claim that “If renewable energy could really solve the world’s energy needs, fossil fuels would have been abandoned long ago” smacks of ignorance of the political power of money and its use by the fossil fuel industry for tax “relief.”
Read Rachel Maddow’s book, “Blowout,” on how the industry hoodwinked Oklahoma into making permanent low taxes that were intended for startups, while cutting funds to schools year after year. “Scientists” were paid to support the claim that fracking wasn’t causing the earthquake swarms ensuing every time a new site was created.
Believing that climate change is a hoax is a most dangerous belief in terms of life as we know it on Earth.