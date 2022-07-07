Tom Ramos, Livermore
About a month ago, twenty fellow Livermore citizens met and we volunteered to collect signatures to negate that arrogant and seemingly unethical resolution by the city council to forbid future councils from reversing their decisions regarding their placement of Eden Housing, you know, that's the four-story apartment structure they’re sticking in the heart of our downtown. We’re hoping to reverse that action by calling for a Livermore referendum to allow citizens to vote down the council's resolution.
For a few afternoons, I went near the Lucky’s supermarket on Holmes Street and asked passersby to sign our petition and I was able to secure about seventy-five signatures. I identified myself as a Livermore resident and volunteer, and then I quickly explained why I was holding a petition I hoped they would sign. Most people I met said they were too busy, or they were not interested, or they needed to study the issues more. A few made it clear they opposed the petition. One man said he knew me, he had watched my lectures about Livermore in the 1950s on YouTube, and he wasn’t going to sign the petition. I missed asking him if he had at least read my book, From Berkeley to Berlin.
I made a mental note that for each person who said they opposed the petition, I met three citizens who told me they would be happy to sign the petition. Many said they couldn’t stand seeing the Legacy four-story structure that was approved by Marchand being built, and they didn’t like the city council’s plans to build more four-story structures in our downtown. They would be overjoyed, they said, to reverse the council’s actions. I couldn’t help but feel that my volunteering was doing something important for our city.