Bill Bau, Livermore
Dear Independent - please report the news independently.
How about let’s stop reporting just the part of the news you agree with? The article titled "Relief Funds Would Help Local Theaters" only stated that President Trump threatened to veto the bill, but there was nothing about the fact he was asking congress to increase the amount of money sent out to the American people.
It also left out that he was making a comparison to the gross amounts of money sent offshore and spent on "studies." In essence, during this time of extreme need, spend money with a more thoughtful focus.