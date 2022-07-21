Owen Brovont, Livermore
In our Monday mail, we received a copy of the Official Community Newsletter of the City of Livermore, Special Edition 4 - Summer 2021.” Its headline was Downtown Progress Continues! The cover contained an artist’s rendition of the proposed Eden Housing project, and the commentary reminded us that construction of housing on the site was approved “17 years ago,” and the Downtown Plan was approved in January 2018.
From the beginning, one sensed a subtle level of disingenuity in the narrative explaining that the city, taking a moral stance, was committed to providing affordable rental housing for people of lower and moderate incomes who wanted to call Livermore home. An abbreviated list of qualifying occupations would include “starting teachers and school staff, entry-level first responders, emergency medical technicians, health care workers, and restaurant and retail employees.” Peculiarly, the list left out auto mechanics, carpenters, grocery clerks, bank tellers, house painters, roofers, and many other deserving workers that comprise our “Work Force.”
Inside the newsletter was a wonderful colorful depiction of the “Approved Downtown Plan,” describing the “priorities identified by the community through an extensive outreach process.” This is where further reading suggested the possible regurgitation of my dinner. Having participated in some of the charade euphemistically called “extensive outreach” activities, I recalled significant and vocal opposition to placing housing in the middle of town and certainly opposition to the three- and four-story concrete monstrosities that have been approved.
The idea of access to the cool greenery of a city park was high on the list of suggestions in lieu of apartment buildings, especially since there were several far more appropriate locations for such apartment buildings nearby. The newsletter offered some glaring hypocrisy on page 3, where, blithely written, was, “The approved Downtown Plan includes new opportunities for play and open space enjoyment, enhancing Livermore’s existing beloved Downtown open spaces.” “Existing beloved downtown open spaces indeed.” Hypocrisy was never so conspicuously and callously uttered! Many of the arguments in opposition to the housing was precisely about keeping, in the heart of the city, a generous park area where the residents of Livermore could stroll through cool, pleasing views of grass, trees, shrubbery, flowers, and maybe a fountain or two, all suggesting a lovely sense of coolness that garden greenery always implies.
People like parks, they are civilizing phenomena – and we need them, apparently now more than ever!