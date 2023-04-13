Ward Kanowsky, Pleasanton
Donald Trump has been indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for illegally concealing hush money payments to an adult film actor. The justice system is working — no one is above the law, and that includes a former president.
As Americans, we deserve leaders who act honorably in our interests and govern in our name. A Grand Jury of everyday Americans across race, background and party indicted the former MAGA President for bribes and corruption, weighing the evidence and deciding he must stand trial. Yet the MAGA Republicans who are currently in office and are trying to take away our freedoms supported, schemed and lied for him, and now want to undermine and overturn our entire legal system to keep covering up for him. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy targeted the Manhattan District Attorney in a tweet, accusing him of “routinely” freeing “violent criminals to terrorize the public” and warning that the House will hold Bragg and “his unprecedented abuse of power to account,” while House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan responded with a one-word tweet: “Outrageous.” Former Vice President Mike Pence told CNN the charges are an “outrage” that will “only further serve to divide our country.” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who is expected to challenge Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, called the indictment “un-American.”
These MAGA Republicans knowingly back this conman because they want to take away everything from Social Security, voting rights, and our freedom to decide what happens to our own bodies in order to rule for the wealthiest few. It’s long past time for every Republican in office to declare they are with the American people in demanding he and his co-conspirators stand trial.