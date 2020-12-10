Jason Bezis, Attorney for Alameda County Taxpayers Association
Dear County Supervisors and Mr. Dupuis,
The Alameda County Taxpayers Association requests that the County of Alameda follow the Santa Clara County automatic recount policy and conduct a full recount of the close Measure W election at County expense.
Just 0.18% (1,311 votes) separates "yes" and "no" in the Measure W race. Alameda, San Leandro, Fremont, Union City, Newark, Castro Valley, Dublin, Pleasanton, and Livermore, among other Alameda County communities, rejected Measure W.
The 49.91% of Alameda County voters who opposed the $1.5 billion Measure W tax increase must have confidence that the vote count was complete, accurate, and fair.