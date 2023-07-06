Felicia Ziomek, Livermore

Attend City Council meeting July 10, 2023. Stop the sale of leaded aviation fuel (315,000 gallons sold 2022, Policy states airport will reduce air pollution by “supporting transition to unleaded fuel, as feasible”. Leaded fuel sale stopped 2022 at San Jose’s Reid-Hillview Airport; stop it here, too. 10-year study of children living within ½ mile of Reid-Hillview found blood lead levels higher than children during Flint, Michigan water crisis. Modest lead increases were found if children lived within ½ to 1 ½ miles of airport or lived downwind. Even low lead levels affect IQ and academic achievement.