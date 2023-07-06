Felicia Ziomek, Livermore
Attend City Council meeting July 10, 2023. Stop the sale of leaded aviation fuel (315,000 gallons sold 2022, Policy states airport will reduce air pollution by “supporting transition to unleaded fuel, as feasible”. Leaded fuel sale stopped 2022 at San Jose’s Reid-Hillview Airport; stop it here, too. 10-year study of children living within ½ mile of Reid-Hillview found blood lead levels higher than children during Flint, Michigan water crisis. Modest lead increases were found if children lived within ½ to 1 ½ miles of airport or lived downwind. Even low lead levels affect IQ and academic achievement.
Stop residential housing within 1 ½ aeronautical miles of nearest runway edge. Re-evaluate Isabel Neighborhood Plan locations. If needed, relocate it further than 1 ½ aeronautical miles from nearest runway. Notify existing Tri-Valley residents within 1 ½ miles of airport of Reid-Hillview Lead study results. This may include Livermore’s Sage and Montage neighborhoods; both are downwind of Livermore Airport, therefore may experience increased lead exposure. WHO: “Exposure to lead can cause profound & permanent health damage, especially to young children. As well as damaging the brain and nervous system, lead also poses increased risk of miscarriage, high blood pressure & kidney damage.”
Improve “Public Engagement Requirement”. Policy states projects that “noticeably increase aircraft activity, vehicle traffic, noise to surrounding neighbors, and/or significantly intensify existing land use(s)” are required to inform public regarding project scope & scale. Define “noticeably”: what increased level is ‘noticeably’? Appears Public Engagement occurs AFTER city accepts the project. When can public review documents & give feedback BEFORE city accepts it? Appears no timing deadline for Public Engagement & it occurs AFTER city accepts proposed project.
Change wording to “AGGRESSIVELY foster reduction of aircraft noise through voluntary noise reduction efforts, especially during night hours” (per former Airport policy). 2,437 noise complaints occurred 12 months ending 4/30/23. Many were during Voluntary Noise Reduction hours 10pm-6am. Airport should (a) require annual pilot training, (b) post reminder placards on hangers regarding timing, and (c) publish monthly lists identifying pilots who violated these hours or exceeded 65 dB noise level.
Do: attend City Council meeting 7/10 at 7pm either live (Civic Center, 1016 S. Livermore Ave.) or via Zoom (zoom link included in agenda on city website). Comments limited to 3 minutes & you must complete Speaker’s Card. Email City Council (LivermoreCityCouncil@LivermoreCA.gov). If unable to attend, send comments to cityclerk@livermoreca.gov.