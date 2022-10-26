John Lawrence, Livermore
Two political mailers arrived today. Both of them are extremely misleading and downright fraudulent. One was a “COPS Voter Guide”. In the small print, on the edge, it mentions that it “does not represent any public safety personnel”. A little research shows that the mailer comes from a man in Folsom, California who has never served for or represented any police organization. He sells recommendations on candidates and propositions in an attempt to fool voters who do support law enforcement. In fact, some of his clients are actually anti-law enforcement.