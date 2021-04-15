John Collins, Livermore
The city is working on a plan to demand that all building owners replace gas fired heaters and appliances with only electric ones.
This would cause owners to have to pay tens of thousands to electricians to install electric circuits to all of their heaters and appliances and to rewire a new, 200-ampere circuit breaker box to provide all of the current required by all of these electric items. Many older homes may also be required to replace their old, outdated wiring. Also, their PG&E bills will increase when they use only electricity instead of gas.
The current Climate Action Plan (CAP) uses voluntary programs to allow owners to retrofit their powered systems. In fact, it suggests that they replace their electric clothes dryers with those that use gas to decrease their PG&E costs. The new CAP instead calls for replacing that gas dryer with an electric one.
Access the new draft CAP online at https://bit.ly/328uNkH. Find Attachment 1 CAP Update, page 5 and 6, Energy. Read both pages.