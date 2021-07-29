Donna Cabanne, Livermore
The Livermore City Council plans to release treated contaminants into the Eden Housing underground parking garage. Does this sound like a good idea? The consultant for the Water Board doesn't think so. The Water Board report states the proposed cleanup levels for subsurface volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are "Neither appropriately justified or acceptable."
The contamination issues surrounding Eden Housing's subsoil just continue to grow and grow. The city's proposed remediation is clearly deficient. The city must answer the Water Board’s concerns about the underground parking structure. Will there be contamination pathways from the garage to upper floors? Can a consistent air pressure differential be maintained inside the garage? How will garage operation be maintained and monitored over time to prevent further contamination?
Moreover, the Water Board report states that subsurface utilities can transport subsurface contamination. How will utility contamination be addressed? The city also failed to describe how odor, staining and elevated readings will be used to identify problems. As for the dangers to our drinking water, how has the city determined that only 50% cleanup of the groundwater is sufficient? At this juncture, the city's proposed remediations and mitigations for the cleanup of soil, groundwater and use of the underground parking are completely inadequate. The city has already allocated an additional $245,000 in testing to back this substandard Eden Housing proposal. It's time for the city to come clean with the public. What are the total cleanup costs for Eden Housing after Water Board requirements? What percentage of the cleanup and maintenance costs will be paid directly or indirectly by current residents? Should the public vote whether they want to pay for these very expensive costs?
Isn't the safest solution to move Eden Housing off this site? Email Mayor Woerner, Council Members Munro, Carling, Bonanno, and Kiick at www.cityoflivermore.net. Ask them to hold a public hearing with at least 30 days' notice. Ask them to post all communications with the water and air boards concerning Eden Housing on the city website.
We, the residents, have a right to know the extent of contamination, the duration and total costs of cleanup, and how much residents will ultimately pay to build Eden Housing at this site.