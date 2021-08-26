Carol Chargin, Livermore
The majority of the recent letters to The Independent have been from citizens who want to protect the character of the historic town of Livermore and provide a central park for all to enjoy. At the same time, the majority recognizes the need to provide housing for low-income families. Now is the time for the Livermore City Council and its legal representatives to engage in serious negotiation with Save Livermore Downtown and its legal representatives.
Mayor Woerner has considered himself to be a dealmaker. Now is the time for him to employ his skills to help come up with new ideas for the city plan that will satisfy the goals of both sides.
The citizens of Save Livermore Downtown must also be involved in developing creative solutions that will address the housing concerns of the city council and Eden Housing. Neither side can just ‘dig in’ and not be willing to entertain new possibilities and changes.
But, honesty and integrity from both sides is necessary to accomplish the goal of creating a downtown plan that satisfies the housing need and the desire of Livermore citizens to have a beautiful central gathering area that all will be proud of and enjoy into the future.
The people involved in this downtown development plan are all good people who want the best for Livermore. These decisions will affect the City of Livermore far into the future. These plans will affect the character of Livermore for many decades.