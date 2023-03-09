Patricia Thorstad, Livermore
Time Magazine named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (and the spirit of Ukraine) its “2022 Person of the Year” in early December.
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
Rain. Potential for flooding rains. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Updated: March 9, 2023 @ 6:49 am
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Patricia Thorstad, Livermore
Time Magazine named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (and the spirit of Ukraine) its “2022 Person of the Year” in early December.
Why Mr. Zelenskyy? Volodymyr knew his lines and “hit” his mark.
He was chosen for being the most positive-influencer in this whole round-world.
Uta Hagen, an actor, spent much of her life studio-teaching acting. Her book, “Respect for Acting,” was what I used to inform a neighborhood sign after the announcement last year.
People need to recognize, that in these turbulent times, the entire world is a soundstage; you know, like old “Will” Shakespeare taught us.
We are all acting our parts, even though some of our foundational trust in each other has seriously eroded and affects our actions AND our ACTING.
I guess that you can say that most members of the 118th Congress, about 50% of them, are reading from the script, and another 50%, are trying to upstage the other actors.
Now, I recognize, that in reading history, some of our nations’ past political scandals (Tea Pot Dome is one such; easy to remember the name) are judiciously decided against the perpetrators in trials that take years and years, and some don’t suffer any consequences.
What do they want to do, the latter actors in Congress, the Republicans, with their ridiculous statements, ridiculous actions, and no script: Close the show?
I figure: Do the math; it will take between 3 to 4 (5?) sets of three (3) years to right the ship of our democracy because it took about 2 sets under Trump to get us to his insurrection and his failed coup.
Of those Republicans who can’t disavow the big lie: after a few sets, they will have ostracized themselves by how they made their beds. Why? Because they picked the wrong horse, and that dog doesn’t hunt. Who, specifically? Donald J. Trump.
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wondering how the 2022 holiday shopping season stacked up? Experian used data from the National Retail Federation to learn how much Americans spent.