George Vien, Pleasanton
I read recently of how Governor Newsom “gets my blood boiling” when thinks of our justice system and the death penalty. Now he is now attempting to demolish Death Row. He, who has experienced privilege since birth, finds the system reprehensible and has vowed to not allow any executions while he is governor, irrespective of the fact that California voters have twice affirmed the desire for the death penalty. As a law-abiding citizen and retired law enforcement officer, I strongly suggest that he review his position on this before he sets his political sights any further. The people have spoken about this twice. His job is to respect and respond to the will of the people. Fail to do that and he fails at his job.
I think perhaps he might reconsider his stance were he to review a small sampling of the cases that put some of the death row inhabitants there. Look at the consideration they gave their victims. Review the photos taken of the crime scenes. View the carnage. Listen to the lies made after the crime was committed. Talk with victim families. Consider, for once, the victim and not the perpetrator. Put yourself in their place after viewing the cases, and you will see why most law enforcement officers support the death penalty. We’ve been there, and we know.
Our system of justice is far from perfect, but it is still miles ahead of whatever is in second place. Respect it.