Michael Asahina, Livermore
Political Science: Upcoming Measure? November 8.
Livermore City Council Meeting 7/11/22 Item 6.3. Planning recommends Council certify their Draft Supplemental EIR Sewer Expansion Project, and Urban Growth Initiative. Council certified and directed staff to prepare ballot documents.
Senior Planner Quotes: YouTube https://youtu.be/YwSYZIoCRow Start 32:05
“Fundamentally, the intent is to provide sewer service to uses that facilitate the goal of the General Plan, the County’s Area Plan, and the City’s Specific plans to create the premiere wine producing region, and visitor destination”.
Livermore voters are the proxy vote for Alameda County voters to approve ignoring the Urban Growth Boundary, install a sewer in the Open Space created by County voters November 2000.
“…because the City is the lead agency responsible for writing the municipal sewer service which the current Specific Plan EIR already evaluates.” “…proposed Initiative would amend language in the South Livermore Urban Growth Boundaries ‘POLICIES’ that would extend sanitary sewer service ‘BEYOND’ the Urban Growth Boundary…”
Water Quality is a straw-man hearsay. “…the improvement of wine country properties…has been stalled due to water quality issues…” “Recent studies have shown that elevated nitrate levels in the groundwater supply are ‘CREATING’ concerns for water quality… nitrates ‘CAN IN SOME CASES’ be traced back to long-term use of septic systems”. “…unavoidable impacts identified in the 1970 EIR the wastewater treatment plant capacity. These impacts of organics and sewage from wine production on the treatment process…needs to be treated further, and determined whether any pretreatment by individual users would be required.
Long-term septic systems: Where are the Regional Water Quality Control Board violations cited?
“…Specifically, the Initiative would amend the Livermore General Plan Use ‘POLICIES’, which currently allow the services under special circumstances, and if the property meets specific criteria. …example Concannon Winery was annexed into the City in 2020 and the winery was able to connect to the City’s sewer system even though the Urban Growth Boundary did not change because the property was able to meet specific criteria. The Initiative modifies those existing criteria to allow the City to right sanitary sewer service to parcels in South Livermore including those properties that are not immediately adjacent to the Urban Growth Boundary or the City’s municipal boundaries.”
Fait accompli! Voting to amend language in “Plans” for actions that have already been done. WOW!