Sharon Draggoo, Livermore
A letter published in the “The Independent” on Oct. 27 encourages me in these times of coarse and crude interactions among too many of us. The writer, Tania Panarello, is someone I do not know, but wish I did.
Ms. Panarello explained her advocacy for the candidates she supports in this election cycle by giving examples to us readers about the perspectives informing her choices. She does this without maligning others and without disparaging diverse viewpoints.
Her support for Hayden Sidun, and her reasons for voting for Mr. Sidun, is why I submit this letter. Ms. Panarello trusts our younger citizens. I do, as well, and believe that we adults owe it to our children to place them in positions of apprenticeships, internships and aides whenever possible. This is the best way to learn, and the learning goes both ways, between teacher and trainee.
How can our “commUNITY” celebrate young Mr. Sidun’s initiative, interest, enthusiasm and energy as he explores his passion for local politics? There is a seat at the school board table for student representatives from our high schools. Why not think about a seat at the table for school board interns as a way to give hands-on/heads-in experience to learn how local governmental structures are organized and implemented?
I cannot vote for Mr. Sidun due to my fierce concern about the current, and urgent, needs of public education, in general, and the current and urgent needs of students in our Livermore schools. All children require the most experienced models of integrity, information and intellectual cooperation that we voters can put in place right now. Mr. Hayden exhibits all these qualities in their nascent stages. How can we support this young man along his way?
Thank you, Mr. Sidun, for stepping up. And thank you, Ms. Panarello, for your positive contribution to our “commUNITY.”
