Danielle Fournier, Livermore
Maybe it is wrong for me to assume, but you stated that you are a college student living in Livermore which means you more than likely weren't even born in 1980. How would you know if Peter MacDonald is wrong about Livermore in 1980? Not only were you probably not born, but you even stated that you just recently moved to Livermore. Seems to me you are awfully angry at Mr. MacDonald for reminiscing about the ‘good ol’ days.
I agree with 7999 other Livermore residents – Eden Housing is BAD for Livermore Downtown!
I agree with Richard Andrews & Ashish Gupta, Mony is the right candidate for Mayor! We need someone that can move us forward with new ideas yet bring back the community 1980 down-home feeling of Livermore.
I agree with Mary Anne Rozsa; there is NO democracy in Livermore. Our city council is full of woke ideologists who are not concerned about the citizens of Livermore. They are just concerned about pushing their agenda.
Personally, I have lived in Livermore for 46 years. I think that I can probably say better than you Hayden Sidun that the "Livermore of 1980" was much, much better than the Livermore of 2022!
You young person should apologize to Mr. MacDonald, because Mr. MacDonald is right!
MAKE LIVERMORE GREAT AGAIN!