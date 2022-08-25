Danielle Fournier, Livermore

Maybe it is wrong for me to assume, but you stated that you are a college student living in Livermore which means you more than likely weren't even born in 1980. How would you know if Peter MacDonald is wrong about Livermore in 1980? Not only were you probably not born, but you even stated that you just recently moved to Livermore. Seems to me you are awfully angry at Mr. MacDonald for reminiscing about the ‘good ol’ days. 