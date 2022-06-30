David Jonas, Livermore
Dear Jim Hutchins,
As the organizer of the “Eden Housing Debate” event, I am uniquely positioned to respond to your letter to the editor entitled “Fake Debates,” published in the 6/23 issue of The Independent.
Your assumptions about the event are cynical and misguided.
A bit of background about the event:
The City has communicated the details of the Eden Housing plan via workshops, a trove of publicly available planning documents, frequent discussions at City Council meetings and more.
Save Livermore Downtown (SLD) has articulated its position through its website, letters to the editor, public comments, prepared statements and petitions.
To my knowledge, the two sides have never debated the issue in public. That was my goal in organizing “The Eden Housing Debate.”
Full disclosure: I am a strong supporter of the city’s plan.
My partisanship notwithstanding, I reached out to SLD in an extremely even-handed and collaborative way to secure a debate partner for the event. I contacted SLD on May 27, providing over a month of lead-time. As the Independent article accurately noted, SLD declined to participate.
Rather than cancel the event or limit it to a one-sided defense of the City’s plan, I chose to restructure the event with a simulated debate format.
Rest assured that SLD’s position will be represented faithfully, comprehensively and without prejudice.
The article about The Eden Housing Debate in the June 16 issue of The Independent omitted the Zoom connection details. A press release that I submitted to The Independent, and which triggered the article, clearly stated that event was virtual only, and contained the Zoom information. In other words, the article omitted the critical details needed to attend the event.
Immediately upon discovering that omission, I emailed the Independent editor, and very politely asked to include the Zoom details in yesterday’s Independent.
That request was ignored.
Draw your own conclusions.
Editor’s Note: In the 6-16-22 issue of The Independent, a staff member handling press releases inadvertently omitted at the end of the story information on how to join the online-only event featuring “The Eden Housing Debate” with Mayor Bob Woerner.
To attend the event, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85450922441. The meeting ID is 854 5092 2441. To attend by phone, dial 669-900-6833.
The Independent apologizes for the error. The editors are reviewing the press release system and the procedure for responding to emails sent to editor@independentnews.com to ensure that mistakes are avoided in the future.
Once we were advised after the delivery of last week’s paper of the error in the Eden Housing Debate article, the Zoom information was included in the online story. The corrected story is also running in this week’s edition of the print newspaper.