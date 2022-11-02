Jean King, Livermore
I was very surprised to see in Alan Marling’s letter last week (10/27) that I am an “out-of-town billionaire”. I didn’t know that. . Mr. Marling must have researched the facts and found that I have a residence out-of-town and assets worth a billion. The only house that I know that I own is the one I have lived in for the last 56 years in the Jackson School area of Livermore. Maybe, Mr. Marling can tell me the locations of my other house(s). One in Carmel on the 17-Mile Drive would be nice or a cabin at Lake Tahoe. And he must have done research on my billion dollar assets, and I hope he will tell me where those are. Other houses in my neighborhood were selling for a million dollars this summer, but since the decrease in prices, it might not be worth that now. Every day, I get emails saying that I can get millions from someone in Nigeria. But I ignore those emails because I believe they are scams and not the truth. Is Mr. Marling trying to pull a scam?