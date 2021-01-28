David Pastor, Pleasanton
I guess that I have hit the big time.
In her letter to the Independent, Ginger Iglesias devoted two whole sentences to my “bizarre and twisted rant.”
I suggested closing the border to protect U.S. citizens from the illegal immigrants adding to the spread of the Covid virus. Nothing good was said of me, of course. That could never be from an (sic) suspected “Trumpie.”
President Biden wants to quarantine travelers to the U.S. This does not include those from south of the border. Instead, he is stopping construction of the wall, which is protecting us.
I never said anything about children in cages. That is old news shown with pictures of those children taken in 2014 (not Trump). I have several suggestions for Ms (Is that the proper politically correct term for 2021?) Iglesias.
First, read the Constitution before you trash those who have read it. Second, there was no insurrection. Civil disobedience yes, not insurrection.
What would you call the mobs attacking the White House last year? How about the ‘mostly peaceful’ demonstrations over the last six months? Over four months of daily riots in Portland. Destruction of statuary. Burning buildings. Loss of small businesses. Attacks on police. BLM and Antifa. Full on censorship from Twitter, Google, YouTube, and others. Hardly a word of rebuke from Congress or local agencies, except that the police were too tough on the ‘peaceful’ demonstrators.
I never thought that I would miss the good old demonstrations at UC Berkeley, where the cry was for ‘free speech,’ not elimination of free speech and designated safe spaces where students could not hear any dissenting opinions.