For many years I have had the pleasure to meet with Janet Armantrout, the unassuming editor of The Independent newspaper. Early on, Janet interviewed me as I campaigned for Pleasanton’s Hillside Protections, fighting against developments that would scar our scenic ridgelines forever. Later we met as I campaigned for a seat on the Pleasanton City Council. I was always pleased that The Independent’s editor endorsed me for my election and re-election, and the newspaper strongly supported hillside protection as well.
As readers know, this newspaper covers issues throughout the Tri-Valley, so during our interviews I was impressed with Janet’s knowledge about big and small issues within Pleasanton. Janet was famous for taking notes with pencil on a paper notebook, which seems to be a lost art replaced with tape recorders and video. Afterwards Janet would stitch the facts together in a well-written piece, letting readers know more about me and my issues than even my mother knew! After the interview she and I would take a minute to check-in on each other’s lives.
I am filled with sorrow to hear of her passing. The Tri-Valley has lost a great writer and skilled journalist.