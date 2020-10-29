Maryann Brent, Livermore
I am pleased that our city council may pursue a solution recently proposed for the old Lucky site (now called the Catalyst Site).
The effort to move housing off the Catalyst Site to other parcels across Railroad Avenue - and greatly increase their number - could collapse the fierce partisanship afflicting Livermore for the past two years. Restoring social harmony in Livermore is important.
While everyone recognizes the obvious and pressing need for affordable housing in Livermore and the preference for proximity to downtown, strong opposition to housing, specifically on the Catalyst Site, existed from the beginning of the planning process. As part of his vision for the future, Bob Woerner has voiced the possibility of eliminating the housing element on the site by moving it to locations still close to downtown and substituting a public park in its place.
Such a gracious patch of open space in the middle of Livermore will distinguish it from any town around.