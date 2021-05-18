Deborah McQueen, Livermore
Livermore residents should attend the city council meeting on May 24 to express their opposition to the Eden Housing project expected to be built on the last remaining parcel of open space in downtown.
What’s desired is an inspired park for all residents that honors the land and those who came before us, including indigenous peoples and the Spanish. Instead of moving ahead with the most expedient objectives, why not engage in thoughtful visionary planning? But the city council and Mayor Woerner are not listening to the public. Over 80% of polled residents don’t want housing in the downtown super block.
City council and Mayor Woerner have made serious missteps as well in their recent mishandling of Commissioner Stein. All too ready to cut down a 43-year public servant over a poorly chosen use of the word “ghetto,” they subjected Stein to a miserable virtual meeting that proceeded more like an inquisition than a civil discussion. Humbly, Stein prostrated himself before the council like the towns scapegoat as they derided him. Only after vocal public outcry in support of Stein did council recognize his nearly half century of volunteerism on behalf of Livermore and accept his apologies.
Lost in the melodrama of the April meetings were the very real and valid points Stein brought up about the continued practice of segregation in Livermore. When you construct enormous buildings and exclusively populate them with low-income residents, or immigrants, or retirement age adults, or affluent members of the population, you’re still engaged in segregation. Stein was merely attempting to illuminate that healthy communities are socially and racially integrated.
Prior to their approval of Eden Housing, the city had slated the project to include up to 120% AMI. But by choosing Eden, an ‘affordable housing’ developer, they were locked into homeless, very low, and low-income units or Eden would lose the necessary grants and tax credits to build. The city is unfortunately wedged into an agreement with a developer that can’t build up to 120% AMI and can’t break the agreement without suffering a lawsuit.
As a result, the public risks losing their park, segregation of low-income is perpetuated, and democracy is muzzled. The council should do the right thing and combine affordable with market-rate housing together and increase the number of units on nearby parcels a block away. This restores the public park and everyone benefits.