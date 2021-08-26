Brian Bonner, Livermore
The worrisome lack of activity at the NW corner of First and L Streets should be of concern to everyone interested in Livermore's downtown. We have been assured that everything will be fine, but I see no construction workers who seem to accept those assurances. I am no lawyer, but bankruptcies involving millions of dollars seem likely to be complicated and time-consuming. Delays and uncertainties are not a plus for our downtown's future.
Now is the time to rethink and reconfigure the Lucky site to include a viable park, turn the Legacy site problem into an opportunity, and provide Livermore with the innovative affordable and workforce housing that is already being constructed in forward-looking cities.