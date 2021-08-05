Ben Barrientos, Livermore
Kindness matters. At times it appears that most of the messages sent to the paper are negative. How about a slight change of pace? I believe that Livermore is becoming a little more tolerant, a little more diverse. I have neighbors from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Africa, Asia and other parts of the world. We keep an eye out for each other; we share foods with each other, etc. We like each other — imagine that.
Livermore has a lot to offer, such as Sycamore Park and Del Valle Lake. If you haven't been, do so. If you like wines, we have 45 wineries. If you like cowboys, we have the rodeo. If you want a diversity of food, we have many restaurants on First Street.
We do need to share more especially with those who wish to live here. Here is an idea: since the building of the massive housing complex on the Groth Brothers lot is stalled — we name it Eden Housing and offer more affordable units there. Then, OMG, we can build the park as the people of Livermore wished. We can designate a portion of the units to our service people (teachers, police, fire etc.), and keep the rent low and not raise it. It is just a thought.