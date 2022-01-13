Rich Buckley, Livermore
Instead of loaning $1.9 million to the hotel developer to buy and build on the old Livermore Pool and Spa Site (Bordoni-Site), it seems a better use to go with robotic parking (at least in part of the structure) to be built on the old Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC-Site) site already owned by the City of Livermore.
The community has been waiting for the 500-car proposed parking on the KFC-Site for many years.
Engineering planning conducted on the KFC-Site, indicates that a 650-parking space robotic parking structure could be built for around $20.1 million, nearly $14.4 million less than the 500 space long awaited KFC-Site parking structure. Part of the KFC-Site parking structure could be dedicated to valet parking. Surprisingly, when I drive from the proposed hotel site across South Livermore Avenue along Veterans Way to the 500-car KFC-Site area, I save on average three-minutes per trip over maneuvering down Railroad Avenue, where the city is proposing to lend money to build valet parking and use up a valuable street facing lot.
Every 100 valet parked cars is 200 valet trips, or 10 hours wasted. These are use-delays paid by the hotel guests. Additionally, the valet parking the city is proposing on the Bordoni-Site (at the NW corner of the intersection of Railroad Avenue and K Street) falls 49 parking stalls short of stalls city studies show are required for the 135-room hotel!
Design layouts for 650-robotic-parking-space garage (with plenty of parking for the 135-room hotel) can be done more compactly yielding nearly a full story of reduced height for all street facing sides including Veterans Way, over the currently proposed 48-foot-high proposed KFC-Site 500-car parking. Your proposed garage is not the best we can do.
Rethink your options please.