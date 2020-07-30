I was having an especially crappy pandemic day on Monday. I woke up late, forgot to buy coffee the day before, missed a ZOOM meeting and my computer stopped doing its thing. What next?
I've been annoyed anyway because the pandemic has taken away my vacation time. No Lake Louise this July. No trip to Paris this year or Budapest. (I wasn't going to do the last two anyway, but if I wanted to, I can't).
I drove to the library to pick up a book. Yes they have curbside service! And I met Reuben.
"Hi, my name is Reuben, like the sandwich," he said as we socially distanced. He was smiling. I could tell even though he had a mask on. It was in his voice. I suddenly remembered what a treasure our Livermore Public Library is and how much fun it is to read.
I was a two- or three-books-a-week reader, even before pandemic times. No electronic books or listening to books for me. I know someone who looks me in the eye and swears she is reading a book. Nope, she is listening to a book.
Back on topic. The employees and volunteers at our Livermore library are professionals. Curious about a particular author or genre of book? A wonderful librarian is there with the answer. We are so fortunate to have our Livermore library and Rueben. Read a book today!